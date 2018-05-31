English Premier League sides have joined a long list of suitors bidding for South African Footballer of the Year Percy Tau‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed.

The Witbank-born star has attracted interest from overseas following his stellar performances for both club and country‚ which‚ according to Mosimane‚ have earned him attention from clubs in Ligue 1 in France‚ Serie A in Italy and Germany’s Bundesliga.

It looks increasingly inevitable that the 24-year-old star will be lost to Sundowns come next season.

“Percy is going to be difficult for us [to retain]. Premier League teams want him now‚” Mosimane said.

He shared the spotlight with his star player after he won the Premier Soccer League’s Coach of the Season award on Tuesday night.

Tau’s sensational season with champions Sundowns was justly rewarded at a glitzy ceremony at Sandton’s Convention Centre as he walked away R462 500 richer after clinching the Footballer of the Year award, as well as the Player’s Player of the Season award and the top scorer award.

“We’ve been talking about top five leagues for him‚ not to go to Denmark‚ Sweden. What is he going to do there?”

“Basically [he is a wanted player] for what he has done for the year and also the Barcelona game has given him the opportunity.”

Tau shared the Golden Boot award with Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela, having scored 11 goals in the league.

“My opinion? I think he must go [overseas], guys. Let’s have a player in the EPL, we’ve got nobody now,” Mosimane said.

“He has done well for us, what else can he do for us? You know, let’s see him abroad week in and week out, and let’s judge him there – is he the real deal or not? So let him go.”

The Sundowns coach also seemed resigned to losing another star player in Khama Billiat, but said he had no idea where the Zimbabwean attacker was headed.

“It’s in Khama’s hands. Nobody knows until you guys have a scoop‚ I don’t know. And I’m honest, you know that if I knew, I’ll tell you [the media].”

Mosimane revealed that free-agent Andile Jali was very close to signing for the League champions and that the ball was now in the Bafana Bafana midfielder’s court to make a decision.

Jali’s contract with Belgian club Oostende was terminated last month after almost 4½ seasons in the Jupiler League and it seems Sundowns will beat his former team Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to the hard-tackling midfielder’s signature.

Talks to bring Jali to Chloorkop are at an advanced stage and Mosimane said it was only a matter of time before Sundowns made an official announcement.

“Yes, there is progress. We are really talking to Jali now and we are very close‚” Mosimane said. “To be honest, it’s up to him to sign. “We’ve discussed‚ we’ve spoken and we’ve seen his terms and obviously it’s business‚ he wants more [money].

“So we have reached a good level and a good point of understanding with him‚” Mosimane said. – TimesLIVE