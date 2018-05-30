Two Baby Bok players also do Grey High proud

Former pupils named in the team to face Georgia tonight

Just a day after Grey High’s Siya Kolisi was named Springbok skipper, there was more rugby honour for the Port Elizabeth school when former pupils Lubabalo Dobela and Sihle Njezula were named in the Baby Bok team to face Georgia tonight.

