Two Baby Bok players also do Grey High proud
Former pupils named in the team to face Georgia tonight
Just a day after Grey High’s Siya Kolisi was named Springbok skipper, there was more rugby honour for the Port Elizabeth school when former pupils Lubabalo Dobela and Sihle Njezula were named in the Baby Bok team to face Georgia tonight.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.