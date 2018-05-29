Westering in convincing 31-14 rout

Alex boys make strong start, but hosts run away with game during second half

Hosts Westering rallied in the second half to score a convincing 31-14 victory over Alexander Road in their rugby encounter on Saturday. The sides were evenly matched in a first half punctuated with poor handling and errors from both teams. But once Westering settled down in the second half, they were too good for Alex.

