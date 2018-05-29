Sport

PE track star takes silver in Spain

By Amir Chetty - 29 May 2018

Nelson Mandela Bay track sensation Cayla Seddon began her final preparations for Botswana in the best possible fashion when she claimed two silver medals at an international athletics meeting in Spain at the weekend.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body
Epic walk to help fight cancer

Most Read

X