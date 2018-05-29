PE track star takes silver in Spain
Nelson Mandela Bay track sensation Cayla Seddon began her final preparations for Botswana in the best possible fashion when she claimed two silver medals at an international athletics meeting in Spain at the weekend.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.