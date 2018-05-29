Dan has big plans for Chilli Boys
Returning coach wants team to adopt more aggressive style of play – and score goals
Fans can expect to see a more aggressive and results-oriented Chippa United in the Premier Soccer League next season, according to returning coach Dan “Dance” Malesela. The coach also promised to maintain the entertaining style of play the Chilli Boys are known for in the league. Malesela was surprisingly announced as Chippa’s new coach only 12 days after club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi handed Serbian Vladislav Heric the job.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.