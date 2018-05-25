Elephants out to shock unbeaten Western Province

Favourites Western Province are targeting an impressive 16th consecutive win in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge when they face the EP Elephants at the Police Rugby Club at Kemsley Park tomorrow (kick-off 2pm). The fortunes of the two sides could not be more contrasting ahead of a fifthround showdown where WP are overwhelming favourites to emerge with the spoils.

