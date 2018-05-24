Klate could be returning to PE

News doing the rounds in soccer circles is that veteran striker and homeboy Daine Klate could be making his way back to Port Elizabeth to play for Chippa United next season.

Klate, 33, spent last season playing for Bidvest Wits where he made only 17 league appearances. The former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United player has previously spoken about returning to the Friendly City.

Last year, after he was crowned MTN 8’s Last Man Standing at the PSL Awards, Klate was asked if he had any intentions of coaching at Wits.

“Not really,” he answered. “I want to move back to PE, that’s the most important thing for me‚ with my family. And then live a contented life.

“I’ve been away from home since I was 14. So obviously I’m thinking of going back and giving back to the people of PE and opportunities that I can create for young players down there.”

This statement may have caught the attention of Chippa boss Siviwe Mpengesi, who according to reports is “going all out for the deal”.

Chippa’s chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi was not prepared to comment on a possible move by the striker.

“I am not at liberty to comment on anyone who is going or coming at Chippa United at the present moment,” Mzinzi said.

“We are still busy with our plan and finalising a technical report. We will make an announcement in due course.”

When asked if he was aware of the reports about Klate’s possible move to Chippa, Mzinzi said: “No. I don’t want to comment on that.”