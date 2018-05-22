Unbeaten Smit,Van Zyl a class act

On a day which produced another high quality display of tennis, Theo Smit and Elaine van Zyl took the honours in the third Walmer Lawn Tennis Club Mixed Doubles Challenge on Saturday.

Played in perfect weather, Smit and Van Zyl went through the A section unbeaten, finishing their schedule ahead of runnersup Wayne McCay and Delia Greeff.

A full entry of 18 couples competed in the event, divided into six teams in each section. Club chairman Garth Loest said it had been another excellent day of tennis, which confirmed the growing popularity of the tournament.

“We were very happy with the way things went and the full entry we received for this third edition is a sign that the tournament is definitely here to stay,” he said.

“We are delighted to able to provide an event of this nature for tennis players in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.”

With matches being played over nine games, there was plenty of intensity in the battle for honours, typified by the B section outcome where the top spot was shared between James Luscombe and Lynne Reilly, and Mark Keith and Annetjie Claassen.

The C section was won by GK Wahl and Jeanette Crouch, with Lee Caldecott and Terry Geldenhuys the runners-up.