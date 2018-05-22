Kingswood reign over Port Rex

Scoring two tries in each half, Kingswood ran out comfortable 31-7 winners over Port Rex in their rugby encounter in East London on Saturday.

The visitors dominated the early stages of the game without being able to convert their pressure into points.

Port Rex showed incredible resilience in defence and it was only in the 17th minute that Kingswood crossed over for the first try of the match.

Flyhalf Jared Manus made a break on the Port Rex 22m line and showed off some fancy footwork to score under the poles. He converted his own try.

Soon after the restart, Kingswood were awarded a penalty which Manus converted to push the scoreline out to 10-0.

Just before the end of the first half, Kingswood, led by their dominant pack, managed to put a few phases together and again it was Manus who went through a half-gap.

He offloaded to Hilton Krige, who crashed over for Kingswood’s second try.

Manus was successful with his second conversion. Kingswood led 17-0 at half time.

The second half started with Kingswood launching a counter-attack from their own tryline and some fantastic interplay between backs and forwards saw Athi Galada dot down under the poles to make it 24-0.

Unfortunately, most of the play in the second half was marred by frustrating mistakes from both sides, which resulted in a stop-start game.

With five minutes left, Port Rex capitalised on a poor lineout from Kingswood and crossed over for a converted try.

Kingswood hit back immediately with a converted try by Camagu Kahla, which left the final score 31-7 in their favour.

SAC v Cambridge

A NEW-LOOK St Andrew’s College team travelled to East London for what is always a competitive fixture against Cambridge.

In trying to play an expansive brand of rugby, St Andrew’s had a number of early chances which were not converted as the ball was often lost in contact.

It was Cambridge who opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty before the hosts added a try with a break down the blindside to take a 10-0 lead.

St Andrew’s continued to have the upper hand in territory and possession and were finally able to get on the scoreboard when Matt Royle picked up a loose ball to finish under the poles. Murray Wilson converted to make it 10-7 at the break.

The second half was again a tight affair until a moment of skill from Nic Richardson, well finished by Mulima Mondoloka, let St Andrew’s move into the lead for the first time.

Another try to Christian Dom saw St Andrew’s run out eventual 19-10 winners.