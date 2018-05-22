Golden Stars hold Red Roses to draw

Golden Stars prevented Red Roses from walking away with three points when they held Roses to a 2-2 draw in their Sasol Women’s League fixture at PE College’s Dower Campus at the weekend.

After losing 2-0 to Thunderbirds in their previous home league fixture, Stars made sure of not losing any more points at home.

The stalemate was the team’s first draw this season. The Port Elizabeth side are 14th on the log with only the one point from five matches.

New Brighton side City Lads continued with their dominance this season as they banked their sixth consecutive win after beating Thunderbirds 1-0 in the top log clash. City are yet to be beaten in the league and are on top of the log with 18 points from six games.

After beating Highbury 3-0 in their previous encounter, Sophakama Ladies’ hopes of banking a second consecutive win fell short when they went down 3-0 to Executive Ladies. Sophakama are 10th, with six points from six matches. Meanwhile, Highbury lost 3-1 to Ayakha Stars Ladies.

The defeat was the team’s fourth in the league in five matches. They only have one win under their belt, which was a 6-2 triumph against Eluhewini Ladies The weekend’s results were: City Lads 1 Birmingham City FC 0, Golden Stars 2 Red Roses Ladies FC 2, Highbury FC 1 Ayakha Stars Ladies FC 3, Manchester Babes 3 Amanqilo Birds 3 Cumakala FC 1 Bashee Eagles FC 2, Eastern Rangers FC 1 University of Fort Hare FC 3, Eluhewini Ladies 1 Thunderbirds Ladies 4, Executive Ladies 3 Sophakama Ladies 0.