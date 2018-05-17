Leopards turn Stars’ lights off

Black Leopards defeated Platinum Stars 1-0 in the first promotion-relegation playoff match, staged at a packed Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo yesterday.

Lidoda Duvha claimed the winner early in the second half through Phathutshedzi Nange to take the lead in the threeteam competition, which also includes Jomo Cosmos.

The match got off to a laboured start, with both sides struggling to find any rhythm and energy in the opening quarter hour.

The hosts gradually began to take control of proceedings and tested Stars goalkeeper Dino Visser with efforts from Joseph Mhlongo and Meshak Maphangule.

The Rustenburg side’s best chance of the first half came when Sphamandla Mlilo headed wide in the 37th minute.

The second game of the playoffs takes place on Sunday, when Jomo Cosmos host Leopards. – Supersport.com