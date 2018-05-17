Chippa on the right track for next season, says Macheke

Coach Vladislav Heric will not be faced with the headache of restructuring the team from scratch when preparing his troops for the 2018-19 Premier Soccer season, Chippa United player Zitha Macheke said.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player believes that last season’s Chippa squad did well and that the coach would only have to do a few minor tweaks to get better results in the new season.

Earlier this week, Chippa boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi announced that Heric would remain as the Chilli Boys coach for the upcoming season.

The Port Elizabeth side missed out on the top-eight spot last season after finishing in 10th place on the log, with 37 points from 30 matches.

“In football every day and every session you need to improve,” Macheke said.

“To show that we played well and we can still do better, we didn’t lose many games.

“Most of the matches we played were draws, so it was a matter of converting the one or two chances at getting the goals and coming back home with points.

“The way we played most of our games it’s not like we didn’t create chances, it was just a matter of bad luck.

“Going to the new season the coach has something to build on because it’s not like we had been losing. If that was the case than it would be a different scenario. Now we know that we have the balance we just need to create goals and covert them,” he said.

“Going into the next season the coach doesn’t have much work to do, he just needs to fix here and there.

“But obviously in football, every day you need to improve and work on your technique.”

Despite not achieving their topeight goal, Macheke said his teammates performed well in the previous season.

The 24-year-old centre back returned to the Chilli Boys last season after spending time playing for Thanda Royal Zulu in the National First Division.

“We worked very well as a team, there was love and commitment.

“The love from the supporters has been great, we appreciate what the people of the Eastern Cape are doing for us. When we play in PE, East London or Mthatha, wherever we go we always get the love.

“It shows that the people appreciate the brand on its own. We represent the Eastern Cape and we know that.

“We know that we are not just playing for ourselves or our families but playing for the whole of the Eastern Cape.

“We are the ambassadors of the province.

“I think next season will be great and we hope for better things.”