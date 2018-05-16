Living legend Messi will be here after all

The wait is finally over after FC Barcelona confirmed last night that Argentina superstar Lionel Messi and Uruguay marksman Luis Suarez will face Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday night.

SA league champions Sundowns host their Spanish counterparts in the highly anticipated Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup encounter and the uncertainty over Messi’s availability had been a huge source of unease for the nation’s soccer lovers.

South Africans were left in the dark after the two teams failed to confirm whether the reigning Spanish champions would bring a full-strength side to the match that was listed as part of their weekly training schedule.

Barcelona finally put local fans out of their misery when they confirmed in a tweet that Messi and Suarez would make the trip.

Barcelona are expected to arrive at OR Tambo Airport in Johannesburg this morning, and they will fly out immediately after the match to prepare for their last league match of the season, against Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Barca squad is: Ter Stegen‚ Cillessen‚ Semedo‚ Piqué‚ Rakitic‚ Sergio‚ Denis‚ Iniesta‚ Suarez‚ Messi‚ Dembélé‚ Coutinho‚ Paulinho‚ Alcácer‚ Alba‚ Digne‚ S Roberto‚ Andre Gomes‚ A Vidal‚ Y Mina‚ Aleá (26)‚ R de Galarreta‚ J Cuenca

- TimesLIVE