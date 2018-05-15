SA women whitewash Bangladesh in ODI series

An all-round performance by the bowlers and batters led by Laura Wolvaardt (70*) saw the Momentum Proteas beat Bangladesh by six wickets and achieve their Cricket South Africa women’s ODI series whitewash target when they met at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein yesterday.

It is the first time the hosts have accomplished such a feat in a five-match series.

Shabnim Ismail (3/17) and Marizanne Kapp (2/21) again showed their experience, leading the bowling attack from the front as they took five wickets between them to restrict the visitors to 166/9 at the end of their allotted overs.

Two run-outs and a scalp each from Masabata Klaas (1/30) and Raisibe Ntozakhe (1/43) ensured that Bangladesh did not move over their 3.32 run rate.

A much-improved batting performance and several dropped catches saw half-centuries scored by captain Rumana Ahmed (74 off 123 balls) and Shamima Sultana (53 off 91) as the tourists amassed their highest team total in the series so far.

The pair also shared an 85-run fourth-wicket partnership that frustrated the South African bowlers before Kapp finally struck in the 36th over with the wicket of opener Sultana.

It will be a positive the tourists can take forward as the tour goes into a three-match T20 series starting on Thursday.

South Africa’s Lizelle Lee and Wolvaardt again got their side’s batting reply off to a strong start with a 79-run opening stand.

Lee missed out on her third series half-ton when she was removed for 44 by Khadija Tul Kubra in the 17th over.

The bowler struck a second time in the over, dispatching wicketkeeper-batsman Trisha Chetty for a duck, leaving the hosts on 79/2 when skipper Dané van Niekerk walked in.

She and Wolvaardt revived the chase with a 59-run partnership that ended when the captain was stumped for 29 in the 29th over off her counterpart Ahmed.

Tul Kubra then made quick work of the explosive Chloe Tryon (9), who was also stumped before reaching double figures. Kapp was unbeaten on nine runs as she accompanied Wolvaardt over the line, helping her side reach victory with 90 balls to spare.