Chippa mentor regrets missing top eight, but is satisfied overall

Chippa United head coach Vladislav Heric is satisfied with the overall performance of the club in the Absa Premiership this season but disappointed that they could not clinch a top-eight finish.

Chippa’s hopes of qualifying for the MTN8 next season were dashed by a 1-1 draw with Polokwane City.

The one point was enough to help Rise and Shine stay clear from the promotional playoffs as they finished 13th on the log with 34 points from 30 games.

For Chippa, the draw saw them end their league campaign just outside the top half – in ninth place with 37 points from 30 matches.

Former Bay United mentor Heric joined Chippa with just seven league fixtures remaining in the season when he replaced Teboho Moloi.

At that stage, the club was 13th on the log and were relegation targets.

“I am disappointed about finishing outside the top eight. We were so close but things did not go our way,” Heric said.

“It’s difficult to go to Polokwane and steal three points but we did try to attack and create a couple of chances, especially in the first half, but we did not convert them.

“During the second half, we lost Abel Mabaso in the middle of the park so I had to defend one point. We scored a goal and they scored an equaliser after five minutes.

“I had to defend a point with the hope that if AmaZulu and Cape Town City played to a draw I would still be in the top eight, but that did not happen,” he said.

“Yes, I am disappointed but when I think about overall performance I am happy and satisfied to be No 9 instead of No 13 where I found the team. When I think of overall performance I have to be realistic.

“We lost only one league game, against Mamelodi Sundowns.

“It’s just that we dropped the points at home when we played to a draw against Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United and that cost us.”