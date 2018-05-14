Determined Wynberg fight back to beat Grey at home

A visiting Wynberg side dug deep to turn around a six-point deficit in the first half for a deserved 36-33 victory in a well-contested schools rugby fixture against Grey High on the Philip field in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Trailing 21-15 at the break, the match turned in the first six minutes of the second half when the Cape Town side ran in two tries to leapfrog the home team.

With Devan Pretorius showing deadly accuracy with the boot, it put them 29-21 ahead and from there, with a stiff breeze at their backs, they showed fine acumen to maintain that advantage until the end.

Centre Liyema Matyolweni and flyhalf LJ du Preez showed Grey’s ability to exploit any gaps in Wynberg High’s defence to keep their side in touch with second half tries.

With each side scoring five tries, Pretorius’s accurate boot eventually made the difference, as he slotted four conversions and a penalty.

Grey High were first to score, in the fifth minute, when Marc Michau cut through to score under the poles.

Grey added two more tries, but Wynberg High showed they could be equally effective on attack.

Hooker Jason Alexander crossed first from a lineout drive.

Then, in the 25th minute, Alexander burst through the defence to set up a try for Wandile Notshe.

Wynberg’s points came from tries by Alexander, Notshe, Pretorius, Rethabie Louw and Reece Brice.

Pretorius added four conversions and a penalty.

Grey scored through Michau, Ryan Adams, Enrique Franks, Matyolweni and Du Preez, with Du Preez nailing four conversions.