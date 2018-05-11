Grey High need to be wary of proud Wynberg visitors

As they celebrate their annual reunion, Grey High will be looking to extend an impressive sequence of wins when they host Cape Town rivals Wynberg in their schools rugby derby in Port Elizabeth this weekend.

Since suffering two losses, in 2012 and 2013, the PE outfit have re-established a degree of dominance, winning the last four years in a row.

However, Corne Slabbert’s class of 2018 will do well not to dwell on the past too much, because Wynberg have been a lot more competitive in recent years.

Since beating Grey for the first time – 22-21 in 2012 – Wynberg have been serious opponents and the sporting pride which runs through the school means the home team can expect a real onslaught tomorrow.

Grey will be looking to tighten up their defence after Queen’s broke them down to score five tries last weekend.

Still, the Grey attacking intent remains undiminished and they were able to win 45-38 in Queenstown.

In a clash taking place today, the great township rivalry between Ithembelihle and Ndzondelelo will resume at the Wolfson Stadium.

These are highly passionate affairs, always drawing large crowds and enthusiastic support as some of the best players in the townships square up to each other.

Normally closely fought, Ndzon delelo ran away with things last year, winning 45-0.

That was a rare lop-sided result and you can be sure that Ithembe will come back firing today.

Framesby will need to adapt quickly to South African time after returning only yesterday from the Sanix tournament in Japan.

Even at home, they will not have it easy against Boland Agricultural, a school which epitomises the high quality of schools rugby in the Cape Winelands.

In Grahamstown, St Andrew’s should have too many guns for Daniel Pienaar, while Graeme will be looking to bounce back after losing to the Andreans when they host East London outfit Port Rex.

There are more interesting match-ups in Port Elizabeth. At Westering, the home side should start as favourites against DF Malherbe, while Victoria Park should enjoy similar status against Alexander Road.

However, VP can expect something of a backlash after Alex suffered a big defeat at the hands of Woodridge last Saturday.

This weekend’s fixtures, subject to change, are (home teams first, 11.30am start unless stated): Friday: Ithembelihle v Ndzondelelo (Wolfson Stadium, 3pm) Saturday: Cillie v Kirkwood, St Andrew’s v Daniel Pienaar (3pm), Westering v DF Malherbe (12.30), Framesby v Boland Landbou (1pm), Grey High v Wynberg (3.30), Nico Malan v Marlow (2.30), John Walton v Otto du Plessis, York v Woodridge (12.15), Graeme v Port Rex (1.30), Uitenhage High v Bertram, Muir v Brandwag (1.30), Hudson Park v Pearson (1.50), VP v Alexander Road (12.40), Despatch v Andrew Rabie