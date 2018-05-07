Proteas outbowl Bangladeshi visitors

A Sensational performance by the bowlers, led by Ayabonga Khaka and Raisibe Ntozakhe, set up the Proteas’ nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second women’s one-day international at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom yesterday.

South Africa lead the fivematch series 2-0.

The pair took six wickets between them as South Africa skittled the tourists for 89 runs in 39.5 overs after visiting captain Rumana Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat first.

Khaka got their innings off to a nightmare start, accounting for top three batters Sanjida Islam (5), Murshida Khatun (1) and Fargana Hoque (0), reducing the visitors to 10/3 inside the first six overs of the match.

She ended her six-over spell with exceptional figures of 3/13, claiming her 50th ODI wicket in the process.

Ntozakhe was equally impressive, picking up 3/16 in her 10 overs, her offbreaks returning Nigar Sultana, Salma Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus to the hut for 17, five and none respectively.

Chloe Tryon (1/5), captain Dané van Niekerk (1/10) and Masabata Klaas (1/16) chipped in with one wicket each before Nahida Akter was run out by Klaas to end a lacklustre effort from the visitors.

South Africa made quick work of the chase and cruised to victory with 33 overs to spare.

Bangladesh will look to save the series in the third ODI in Kimberley on Wednesday