Shamrocks face acid test against log leaders Callies

Shamrocks Priory will face their first real test of strength in the Pelfa Old Buck Gin league when they play log leaders Callies at the NMU South campus this evening.

After being hammered by all and sundry last year and finishing at the bottom of the log, Priory are unbeaten this year, their only blemish being a 1-1 draw with Fairview Rovers.

However, Callies are also unbeaten and thrashed St Albans 8-0 last week. They are yet to concede a goal.

Mahle Old Grey, who are tied with Callies but trail on goal difference, host NMB Municipality at the Old Grey Sports Club.

Last week, they hammered tailenders PE City 5-1. City and St Albans have the chance to put their first points on the board when they clash at the St Albans rugby field.

In what could turn out to be one of the better games of the evening, Shamrocks and African Leopards clash at the Westbourne Oval.

After starting their season with a bang, thrashing St Albans 9-0, the Rocks have faded and lost their last two matches. Fairview Rovers face a difficult match against Central Acemates. Fixtures: Mahle Old Grey v NMB Municipality (Old Grey Sports Club), African Leopards v Shamrocks (Westbourne Oval), Central Acemates v Fairview Rovers (TBA), Westpark v Kuyga Masters (Londt Park Sports Club), Priory Shamrocks (corr) v Callies (NMU South), St Albans v PE City (St Albans rugby field).

CALLIES recovered from their 3-0 defeat by archrivals NMU Madibaz last week to beat St Georges 3-1 in a Pefa SCORE Premier League encounter over the weekend.

After leading 3-0 at the break with goals by Chad Schimper, Ashton Harmse and Bongani Zono, Callies took their foot off the pedal and allowed St Georges to pull one back.

In a Reserve League match played earlier, Callies beat St Georges 7-3.