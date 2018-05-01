Kings lock ends year on a high

After providing much of the grunt in the Southern Kings pack during a long 21-game season, powerful lock Bobby de Wee has been named “King of the Kings”. With several players in line for the coveted Player of the Year award, the honour went to De Wee, who was a powerhouse in the Kings engine room.

De Wee, who linked up with the Kings at the start of the PRO14 season, has been a consistent performer during an arduous debut season in the top flight.

Though the Kings suffered woeful results on the field, winning only one of their 21 matches, De Wee was always in the thick of the action as the side battled to hold their own.

Kings coach Deon Davids paid tribute to the efforts of De Wee, who proved to be one of his best signings.

“Bobby had an awesome first season for the Kings,” Davids said.

“I have been tracking him for some time and I was quite happy when I could get him from the Lions.

“I think he grew so much as an individual in terms of his decision-making and leadership.

“Playing as the No 5 lock against so many quality international players in this PRO14 competition is not easy. The way Bobby stood up must tell you something about his discipline and character.

“Although Bobby does not give us a lot of yards in terms of his ball-carrying ability, the energy that he brings in terms of his off-the-ball work and his basics was very important for us.

“It was difficult to identify a No 5 lock at such a late stage when we were signing players, but Bobby really stepped up to the challenge,” Davids said.

Another player honoured was veteran Schalk Ferreira, 34, who took the Most Valuable Player award.

Ferreira played in all of the Kings’ opening 20 PRO14 matches, but the prop missed the last one against the Cheetahs because of a popped rib.

Davids said he had huge respect for the burly front-rower, who has been an inspiration for his younger teammates.

“I am massively impressed with the way Skalla approached this season, and he was one of our fittest props.

“I cannot recall any game where I questioned his effort. Skalla really battled right through in most of the games and averaged about 60 or 65 minutes for games, which says a lot for a guy of his age in a tough competition like this.”

Other awards were Try of the Year (Michael Makase), Most Professional Player (Berton Klaasen), Golden Boot (Kurt Coleman), Most Consistent Performer (Tienie Burger), Best Back (Yaw Penxe), Best Forward (Andisa Ntsila).

The Kings have also announced that forwards coach Barend Pieterse is leaving the franchise to take up a coaching position in Japan, with the Canon Eagles.

“Barend has served rugby in the province in an outstanding manner at school, university, provincial and franchise level, both as a player and a coach,” a statement said.

“Having arrived as a player with vast experience in Super Rugby and Currie Cup as well as having represented the Springboks, Pieterse then served the province as a coach upon the conclusion of his playing career.

“We would like to thank Barend for his diligent service over nearly a decade and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”