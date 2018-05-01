Grey crush KES to pull off double

Grey High completed the double as they ground out a hard-fought 33-17 win over King Edward VII (KES) at the Standard Bank Grey High Rugby Festival yesterday.

After beating St John’s College 38-3 on Saturday, the home team played in front of an expectant crowd on the Philip Field yesterday.

Grey did not disappoint and went toe-to-toe with the Johannesburg outfit, eventually coming out on top in what turned out to be a close affair until late in the game.

The first half was tightly contested, with the game shifting from end to end as both teams had good chances to finish off some flowing moves.

KES ran out of steam in the second half, opening the door for Grey.

Grey managed to cross the whitewash no fewer than five times, with Andrew Dalgleish, Enrique Franks, Liyema Matyolweni and Joshua Oosthuysen all getting on the scoresheet.

Matt Easton had another good day, converting four of the five tries, with only his final attempt going astray.

KES, despite a valiant fight, fell short, managing only two tries thanks to Kaid O’Neil in the first half and Nicholas Harris in the second.

Flyhalf Reece Botha converted both tries and a first-half penalty.

“We are very happy with the boys today. We knew there would be a lot of pressure because KES had targeted our game as their main game at the festival,” Grey coach Allan Miles said.

“I know they had rested some of their boys against Selborne, so they really went all out to beat the host side on the final day.”

Miles said the turning point in the match was fullback Franks’s try.

“We weren’t happy with the spaces being shown on defence. We asked them to work a bit harder on the spacing and also with the catch-up defender to try to prevent the space and momentum [KES] were getting.”

Earlier in the day, Garsfontein came out on top against Durban High School, pipping the KwaZulu-Natal team 29-26.

Parktown emerged victorious in their match against Hudson, overcoming their opponents 31-24.

Yesterday’s first team results: Muir 5 St David’s 48 Graeme 10 St Albans 12 Brandwag 28 St Stithians 44 Selborne 19 Jeppe 3 Hudson 24 Parktown 31 DHS 26 Garsfontein 29 Grey 33 KES 17 Marlow 73 Louis Botha 0 Dale 32 Daniel Pienaar 5 Kingswood 12 St John’s 10 Grey 2nd 40 Otto du Plessis 7 Woodridge 43 Ithembelihle 14 ý See also age group results, Page 14.