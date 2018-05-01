Pitso Mosimane is considering a sabbatical from football after coaching Mamelodi Sundowns to their third league title.

Mosimane – speaking after Sundowns won the 2017-18 Absa Premiership with a game to spare, beating Ajax Cape Town 3-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday – said four years of no off-seasons due to his team’s continental exertions had left him tired and needing a rest.

Under Mosimane‚ Sundowns won the league in 2013-14‚ 2015-16 and now 2017-18‚ the Nedbank Cup in 2014-15‚ the Telkom Knockout in 2015-16 and the Caf Champions League in 2016‚ the year he won Caf’s coach of the year award.

It is hard to know how serious Mosimane might be about stating an intention to take a break.

“I don’t know‚ I’m a little bit tired. No‚ no‚ I’m being serious – I am a bit tired‚” Mosimane said. “Because we’ve been four years with no off-season. And to be honest I’m speaking to my family‚ [about] maybe taking a sabbatical.

“So‚ we’ll see. It’s been too much. We’ve been through too much‚ with my family.

“We [Sundowns] have been just holding it [together]. We’ve been expected to win‚ travelling‚ make sure the team qualifies for Champions League without any problems.

“Playing on a heavy‚ rain-soaked pitch‚ making sure the team qualifies for the group stages. And also trying to win the Nedbank Cup‚ and playing on a Wednesday against Golden Arrows‚ and playing against a well-rested Maritzburg United.

“But we also need to show integrity. I think it’s 13 or 14 points between us and Maritzburg [16 after the weekend’s results]‚ and I think a bit of respect can come in there.”

Sundowns begin the group stage of the 2018 Champions League against last year’s winners Wydad Casablanca‚ who knocked Downs out in the 2017 quarterfinals‚ at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians complete their PSL season against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on May 12.