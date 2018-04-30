Grey bounce back after Paul Roos disaster

Grey High School thumped St John’s College 38-3 on the opening day of the Standard Bank Grey Rugby Festival on Saturday.

Coming off the back of a heartbreaking 43-8 defeat to Stellenbosch-based Paul Roos Gymnasium just over a week ago, Grey bounced back against their Johannesburg opponents.

Playing in front of a packed Philip Field, Grey turned on the style, crossing the whitewash six times while restricting their opponents to a single penalty converted by Bismarck Olivier.

The St John’s players had no answer to the Grey onslaught.

Enrique Franks, Liyema Matyolweni (2), Joshua Oosthuysen (2) and Marco Nortje were among the Grey scorers.

Matt Easton had a good day with the boot, converting four of his conversions in some tricky weather conditions.

“It’s a big one, coming from the game against Paul Roos, so the boys had to bounce back. We wanted to get the win today and we got more than the win, so we are very happy with the result,” Grey head coach Allan Miles said.

Miles, who did not want to single out any specific players or performances, did mention the returning Theo Repinz for the shift he put in at the lock position.

“Today he had to slot in at lock and with the lock injuries we’ve had with two of them being out today he had to step up to the plate and we are very happy with the performance he gave us,” he said.

“After the Paul Roos game there was a lot of negativity, especially with social media, but it has not made us work any less.

“If anything, it has brought the boys a lot closer and made us work even harder,” he said.

King Edward VII [KES] will be looking for a better performance when they take on home side Grey High today.

KES went down 29-3 to Selborne College on a windy Philip Field on Saturday afternoon.

Another Eastern Cape school, Dale College, fought tooth and nail in their match against Jeppe, with the Gauteng team taking a narrow 12-10 victory.