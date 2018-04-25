Cheetahs on the prowl for Kings

Despite having one foot in the PRO14 playoffs, Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan says his team will not be taking their foot off the pedal when they face the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

With just one round left before the playoffs, the Cheetahs hold a five-point lead over their nearest rivals, the Cardiff Blues, in Conference A.

It would require the Cheetahs to lose by a big margin to the Kings, and the Blues thrashing the Ospreys, to keep the Free Staters out of the playoffs.

As the Cheetahs game in Port Elizabeth has an early (3pm) kickoff, they could put the playoffs out of Cardiff’s reach even before they start.

If the Cheetahs reach the playoffs, they will face an away game against either Edinburgh or the Scarlets.

Duncan, who is leaving the Cheetahs for English Premiership team Worcester Warriors, is happy with the position his team are in, with just one round of regular league play left.

After losing their opening two matches against Ulster and Munster, the Cheetahs fought back to win 11 of their next 18 matches.

“We did not say we wanted to reach the quarterfinals, we just wanted to take it one week at a time,” Duncan said.

“Being one point away from a secured playoff is great, but we [must] beat the Kings first,” Duncan said.

The Kings have a few injury concerns ahead of the clash.

If skipper Schalk Ferreira fails a fitness test, loose forward Ruaan Lerm could lead the team.

Ferreira, who has popped a rib, is being assessed by medical staff.

Apart from Ferreira’s injury, centre Berton Klaasen sustained a concussion during the last minute of the Cardiff game.

Alshaun Bock (hamstring tear) and Luzuko Vulindlu (left calf tear) are also facing late fitness tests.