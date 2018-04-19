Triathletes raise R2m for children

More than R2-million was raised for various non-profit organisations across the province after nearly 80 age group athletes raced under the banner of Ironman 4 The Kidz Charity Trust last week.

The initiative was established in 2005 when former Springbok Garth Wright and business partner Gary Stephenson took on the challenge to raise funds for children in the Eastern Cape. It has since grown to support at least 19 charities.

Since that first year, the trust has managed to meet its yearly goals in addition to building and supporting a number of charities, not only in the Eastern Cape but also in other regions of the country.

The trust has seen many triathletes, both local and celebrity, take on the monstrous trek across both the full Ironman and 70.3 events, for charity.

Ironman 4 The Kidz trust founder and trustee Gary Stephenson said he was proud that the trust was growing its own legacy and had undergone a metamorphosis over the last few years.

“Previously myself and Garth Wright had to do everything by ourselves, but now we have Julia Banach in the office full-time managing the charity. It can run by itself, which is something we always wanted,” he said.

Stephenson said the camaraderie between athletes running in the orange jumpers – an eclectic mix of ordinary citizens and sports celebrities – was something that inspired others to do the same.

“Participating in the event is tough enough, but doing it for a cause just makes it more special – there is a team spirit among athletes who do it for charity.

“Seeing celebrities taking to the start line also encourages other people to join in and contribute,” he said.

Port Elizabeth’s Timothy Heine, 26, was one of the 80 age-group athletes to don the lumo orange jersey in aid of the various charities. Sponsored by Techni Civils and Structural Solutions, Heine managed to raise at least R13 000 for the trust.

“I had previously done the Ironman 70.3 in East London for the trust, raising almost R8 000 through family and friends.

“It is always good to know the trust beneficiaries are the real winners in the end to ensure that children from disadvantaged backgrounds can have something to look forward to,” he said.

Heine’s race was special for another reason as he entered with his twin brother Phillip and father Roy, who made his return to the Ironman PE course after a two-year hiatus.

Having only made the decision to do the race earlier this year, the brothers said they were motivated by Roy, who had done five Ironman South Africa races.

The brothers, who live in Summerstrand, were part of a group of almost 580 “Iron Virgins”, having participated in the first event in the city as well as tackling their first full Ironman race.

Roy, who now lives in Nelspruit, returned to the Ironman event this year after health troubles had kept him away for a few years.

“I think doing it with my dad was quite special, given all the troubles he has faced over the last few years. For my brother and me to cross the finish and then wait for my dad to do the same is something I think both of us will cherish,” Timothy said.

The brothers have been regular participants at Ironman 70.3 events in both Durban and East London, but Phillip was quick to admit it was not the easiest sport to get into, seeing that neither was a keen swimmer.

“After doing a few sprint distance triathlons we noticed that people were getting out of the water a lot faster than us and though we never went for any swimming lessons, we decided to dedicate more time in our training to improving our swim.”