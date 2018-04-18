Cold gets the better of April in Boston race

Extreme weather conditions forced top Uitenhage long-distance runner Lusapho April to pull out just over half way into the Boston Marathon on Monday.

The three-time Hannover Marathon winner had to be taken to the medical tent for observation after he exited 25km into the race.

It was Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi who won the race in the men’s session, after he ran down defending champion Geoffrey Kirui, of Kenya, to cross the finish line in two hours, 15 minutes and 58 seconds.

He is the first Japanese man to win the Boston race since 1987.

America’s Desiree Linden come in for the women and clocked a time of 2:39:54.

Despite the non-finish, April said he would definitely be heading back to Boston next year.

“I ended up in the medical tent with hypothermia after I pulled out at 25km,” the 36-year-old athlete, who does most of his training in Hogsback, said.

“It was freezing and I can still feel the aftereffects now. I am still cold. I have never experienced such cold. Hogsback does get cold but yesterday was just extreme,” April said from Boston yesterday.

“I am planning on coming back next year. I just hope the weather is good.”