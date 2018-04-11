Chippa pair all set to grab goals

Since joining Chippa United from Orlando Pirates in December, tricky winger and fan-favourite Thabo Rakhale has shown glimpses of maturity, using his skill going forward rather than just showboating.

At Chippa, Rakhale has linked-up well with another skilful ex-Pirates midfielder in Mark Mayambela.

The flamboyant pair has since formed a promising partnership at the Eastern Cape-based outfit.

Mayambela believes their blossoming partnership will soon yield positive results for seventh-placed Chippa.

They thumped Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 at the weekend with Rakhale scoring his first goal since his arrival, ensuring they completed a brace of victories over Amakhosi after beating them 1-0 in the first round.

“Rakhale is a good player. We always talk about how we can use our skills to help the team get goals,” Mayambela told the Sowetan.

“We spend a lot of time together, learning from one another. This is just a start. We want to have one of the deadliest combinations in the league.

“Our main goal is to make the team play. We want to make the team tick. The things [tricks] we do most SA players cannot do, so we must be careful that the team benefits from our play.”

Mayambela, who has scored two goals in 17 games and laid on one assist, acknowledges that football has evolved and that there is little room for showboating, but feels fans pay their money to be entertained.

“Even though the game has evolved we must not forget to entertain the people who pay their money to come and see us. Football is first about winning but it is also about entertainment,” the lad from Cape Town said.

Chippa’s ambition is to finish in the top eight. The Chilli Boys next face relegation-threatened Ajax Cape Town on Sunday and Mayambela says they intend to win their four remaining fixtures.

“We want to win all our remaining matches now. Our objective is to finish inside the top eight. We are putting in our full energy but we do not want to put ourselves under pressure, it is one game at a time,” the 30-year-old said.