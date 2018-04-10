Watkinson gunning for Ironman podium

Leading South African women’s triathlete Annah Watkinson not only wants to complete the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship, but is also gunning for a podium finish at Hobie Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday.

Johannesburg’s Watkinson, who spends her time training in Port Elizabeth, fell ill last year 120km into the bike ride and reluctantly withdrew from the race.

But this time around she said she is in top shape, oozing confidence and raring to go.

“A finish and a podium spot would be a positive outcome,” Watkinson said yesterday.

“I think anyone who stands at the starting line is there for a podium, so third would be amazing.