Watkinson gunning for Ironman podium
Triathlete Annah Watkinson is gunning for a podium finish at Hobie Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday
Leading South African women’s triathlete Annah Watkinson not only wants to complete the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship, but is also gunning for a podium finish at Hobie Beach in Summerstrand on Sunday.
Johannesburg’s Watkinson, who spends her time training in Port Elizabeth, fell ill last year 120km into the bike ride and reluctantly withdrew from the race.
But this time around she said she is in top shape, oozing confidence and raring to go.
“A finish and a podium spot would be a positive outcome,” Watkinson said yesterday.
“I think anyone who stands at the starting line is there for a podium, so third would be amazing.
“The preparations have gone well and the training has been very positive.
“I have visited Port Elizabeth a couple of times just to do the course recon, plus my coach Raynard Tissink lives in PE.
“The last week is very tough for any athlete, you start to mentally prepare for the race.”
The 37-year-old had an early start to her season this year, taking part in Ironman 70.3 East London in January where she finished fifth.
Early in February, she competed at Ironman 70.3 Dubai, crossing the finish line in 10th place, which was followed by a first-place finish on the MiWayLife Durban Ultra Triathlon race, her second consecutive win.
Watkinson said her results had been a great confidence booster ahead of the African Champs.
However, she is aware that it will not be just another day at the office against a strong professional field that includes internationals Susie Cheetham and Emma Pallant.
She knows it will take a special effort to secure the podium spot.
“There are 23 women racing Ironman this week and anyone could win,” Watkinson said.
“My belief is that a race really starts at 28km on the run when you are kind of on the last stretch and you really have to make sure that the work that you have put in, in terms of training and all the mental work, comes to fruition.”
The event starts at 6.30am on Sunday.