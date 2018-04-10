On a day when South Africa picked up a staggering nine Commonwealth Games medals in Australia, the country’s swimmers delivered three golds‚ the most sensational being Cameron van der Burgh’s unexpected triumph in the 50m breaststroke. The veteran performed the impossible as he downed indomitable Englishman Adam Peaty to win his third consecutive Games 50m breaststroke crown.

Peaty had not been beaten since Van der Burgh edged him by 0.02sec at the previous Commonwealth showpiece in Glasgow.

Since then the South African has had to play second fiddle to him at two world championships and the 2016 Olympics‚ but yesterday the old warhorse reclaimed his turf as he touched first in 26.58.

Peaty‚ who had swum a 26.49 Games record in the semifinals‚ was second in 26.62.

Chad le Clos‚ who won his third gold medal of Gold Coast in the 100m butterfly‚ had become only the second man in history – the first since 1974 – to win three Games titles in the same event, in the 200m butterfly.

Now Van der Burgh‚ who turns 30 next month‚ has added his name to that list.

“To be able to come through the years and be able to finish on such a high is really special. Adam and I had a really tough rivalry,” Van der Burgh said.

“He obviously had the upper hand the last couple of years so to get on top of the podium and see my flag up there and my national anthem being played is going to be one of the highlights when I look back on my career,” he said.