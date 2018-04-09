Kings go down after furious Munster battle

A furious tempo at the start of the second half caught his team on the back foot and paved the way for Munster’s 39-22 win, Southern Kings coach Deon Davids said.

After leading 15-13 at the break, the Southern Kings leaked four second-half tries as the dominant Irish outfit roared out of sight to record a bonus-point win at the Outeniqua Park in George.

It was the Kings’ 18th defeat in 19 PRO14 outings – and left them stranded at the bottom of the Conference B standings, with only two matches left to play.

“I think it was a game of two halves,” Davids said.

“In the first half, we really did some good things and we had ample opportunities when we could have used our chances better.

“At crucial times, we allowed them to turn the turn the ball over and that put them in a better position. I think specifically of the Munster try just before half time, when we had a scrum in their half.

“Also, there were times when we attacked well and lost the ball in contact in their 22, which they turned over and they capitalised on those things.

“I think those were turning points in our game.

“In the second half, the tempo with which they started the game caught our guys on the back foot and we struggled to adapt to that.

“But credit to them for having the ability to do that.

“Also, the quality of the Munster players made a huge difference in the second half.”

Davids has urged his players to stick to their systems when they play Cardiff Blues in round 20 of the PRO14 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night.

“In the first half, we executed our game plan quite well and pinned Munster in their half,” he said. “Our kicking was also on par. “For some reason in the second half, we tended to go out of system.

“We went to play wide instead of being more direct in the middle, where we made metres and turned them with kicks to keep them in their own half.

“The accuracy of our kicks let us down in the second half – that is something we have to work on.”

Munster’s South African skipper, CJ Stander, who was playing in his home town, said it had been a satisfying victory.

“Both teams came out and everyone played well,” he said.

“It was great playing in my home town, George.

“It was a tough game and we said before the kickoff that if we gave the Kings a loose game, they would take advantage.

“A few times we coughed the ball up too easily and the Kings took advantage and put us under pressure. So we had to work hard to get back.”

Kings skipper Schalk Ferreira said Munster were a quality side.

“If you play against a team like this you cannot make any mistakes. There were a few mistakes that cost us,” he said.

“In the first half, we had it and had some good runs. But some times we forced things and lacked patience and confidence.”

The scorers: Southern Kings: Tries: Andisa Ntsila, Stephan Greeff, Michael Makase. Conversions: Masixole Banda (2). Penalty: Banda. Munster: Tries: Niall Scannell, Calvin Nash, CJ Stander, Dan Goggin, Rhys Marshall, David Kilcoyne. Conversions: Ian Keatley (3). Penalty: Keatley.