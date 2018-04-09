Hard work rewarded for PE weightlifter at Games

Years of hard work and perseverance have finally paid off for former Port Elizabeth weightlifter Mona Pretorius after she claimed a Commonwealth Games bronze medal for Team South Africa at the weekend.

Armed with a passion for her craft, Pretorius achieved the feat after a tough battle in the 63kg class with a massive 91kg snatch and a 115kg clean and jerk, totalling 206kg.

In the process, early on Saturday morning SA time, she set new South African records in both disciplines.

Her previous records were 90kg in the snatch and 112kg in the clean and jerk to total 202kg. The overall total was also a national record.

Canada’s Maude Charron took the gold by tying the total weight Games record of 220kg (98kg snatch and a Games record of 122kg clean and jerk).

England’s Zoe Smith edged Pretorius by a kilogram to finish second at 207kg (92kg snatch, 115kg clean and jerk).

Pretorius finished in third to claim her first Games medal at the fourth attempt.

“It was an amazing Games, probably one of the best I have ever been to. I could not have asked for a better day,” she said.

“At my last Games, I never really had a great competition, but this time around I got six lifts out of six, and achieved my best total in the U63kg.”

Pretorius said that before the competition began, she had set small goals for herself and, by achieving each of them, she felt confident.

“I’m a numbers person. I went into this competition with a plan, not just to get to the podium, but to hit certain numbers, and I knew if I hit those numbers, I’m in the game and would be chasing for medals,” she said.

Now based in Texas, Pretorius hailed the work put in by two of the biggest mentors in her career, Dutch Lowy, whom she has been with for seven years, and in South Africa, her father and “rock” Pieter Pretorius.

“As soon as I walked off that platform, I wished I could have shared that moment of happiness with both my coaches because I know how much work they had put into getting me where I am.

“Another thank you must go to my dad because he knows what makes me tick and he knew how important this competition was to me,” the diminutive powerhouse explained.

Pretorius said the crowd also played their part in pushing the athletes to put on their best show.

“The crowd was absolutely amazing. There were thousands of people watching in the stadium and I felt that excitement.

“I knew I had thousands of people back in PE, in SA and in Texas who were supporting me.

“I knew I had a job to do, and the number of messages afterwards was just incredible. To know you have so much support is just so humbling.”

Pretorius will take a break for the next few months before preparing for the weightlifting world championships later this year, but she said her big aim was to represent South Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Pieter, who has been coaching Mona since she was a teenager, struggled to find the words to describe the pride he felt for her achievement.

“It was a moment of absolute pride to see her step up on that podium and receive her medal, because I knew how hard she had worked for it.”