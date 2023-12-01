Subscription information & FAQs
HeraldLIVE publishes fresh and insightful news and analysis updated continually every day with original, online-only content as well as content from the Herald and Weekend Post newspapers.
HeraldLIVE readers who register (quick and free) can comment on articles or subscribe to our email newsletters. There is a daily selection of free articles to read on HeraldLIVE, but readers need to subscribe to enjoy full access to all content on the website.
Below you'll find information and frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Herald and Weekend Post print subscriptions and our e-editions (exact digital replicas of the print editions).
More about your subscription
How do I subscribe to HeraldLIVE, the Herald or the Weekend Post print edition?
There are three packages on offer via HeraldLIVE (if you choose not to subscribe, you will still enjoy a daily selection of free-to-read articles):
- HeraldLIVE Starter subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all HeraldLIVE content – including breaking news, in-depth investigations, opinion pieces, and sport news.
- HeraldLIVE Premium subscribers have the same benefits as HeraldLIVE Starter subscribers but also have access to Sunday Times Daily, Arena Holdings' national digital-only daily edition published at 5am every weekday, and the Herald and Weekend Post e-editions.
- HeraldLIVE Prime subscribers enjoy all of the above benefits along with full digital access to the Sunday Times website and delivery of the Herald and Weekend Post print editions to their doorstep.
Click here to subscribe online – it's quick and easy. If you do not like what we offer, you can cancel your subscription at any time without any hassles.
HeraldLIVE Premium and HeraldLIVE Prime subscribers can sign in on the Sunday Times Daily or Sunday Times websites, depending on their subscription package, with the same email address and password they use on HeraldLIVE.
How do I subscribe to the print edition only?
To subscribe to the daily print edition of the Herald (Monday to Friday) or the weekly print edition of the Weekend Post, please contact our call centre at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za.
The best time to call is 6am–3.30pm SA time (GMT +2) from Monday to Friday or from 7am to 12pm on Sundays.
Print home delivery is offered on existing delivery routes within the Eastern and Southern Cape's major metropolitan areas. If you live in an existing delivery area, your newspapers will be delivered by 6.30am, Monday to Friday, and by 7.30am on weekends.
We can only deliver to addresses that we can access straight away (freestanding homes or complexes with security). We cannot use access codes or entry keys. To ask about delivery routes in your area, contact us on the details provided above.
See below for more questions about print-only subscriptions.
Why should I subscribe to these newspapers?
Great journalism is expensive to produce. While newspaper publishers depend heavily on advertising revenue, that is not enough to let us bring you all the trustworthy, quality reporting you need. We’ve worked hard to give you lots of value through a Herald, Weekend Post or HeraldLIVE subscription, and your support means we’re able to keep bringing you the Eastern Cape's best news, entertainment and lifestyle reporting.
I live outside South Africa. Can I subscribe?
Yes, you can subscribe to HeraldLIVE anywhere in the world. For any assistance you may need contact our call centre at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za.
Is there a pensioner discount?
We offer a pensioner discount on our subscription packages for readers older than 60. We use identity numbers to validate pensioners' subscriptions. When you choose a subscription package online, you'll be asked for your ID number to verify your age.
If you do not have a South African ID number or if you have any other queries about the pensioner discount, please contact our call centre at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za so we can assist.
Why do you ask for my e-mail address?
Your email address is our unique identifier for your subscription. It makes it easy for us to locate your current subscription package.
With how many devices can I access the HeraldLIVE website with one subscription?
You’re allowed three device connections for each subscription you hold.
Why are you writing to me before my subscription has ended?
If you pay by credit card, debit card or EFT, we will send you renewal notifications. To ensure that you are able to renew your subscription in time to guarantee an uninterrupted service, we will send these renewal letters to you before the end of your subscription.
If you do not wish to receive these letters, why not consider renewing by direct debit? Your payment will be taken monthly and your subscription will simply continue until you tell us to stop sending you copies of the newspaper. To activate a direct monthly debit payment plan, contact us at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za.
How do I renew my subscription?
If you pay by credit card, debit card or EFT, we will send you advice and renewal prices ahead of the end of your subscription.
I want to cancel my subscription or enquire about the balance. What should I do?
You may cancel at any time by providing notice to us in writing. Cancellation is subject to a reasonable cancellation fee. Contact us on Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za and we will gladly assist you.
Is my online payment secure?
Information security is critical to our business. Our payment partner, PayU, provides payment technology to online merchants in 18 countries. Its servers are PCI-DSS compliant, which keeps your card information safe. Your card details are never exposed to the merchant. PayU also protects your information during transmission by using 128-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption. Read more about PayU's security measures.
More questions about print or e-edition subscriptions & delivery
My newspaper didn't arrive. What should I do?
Please contact our call centre at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za for assistance.
I subscribed but have not yet received a copy
Please allow up to two weeks for delivery of your first copy. If you have still not received your first issue, contact us at the details provided above.
My copies are arriving late, damaged or not at all. What should I do?
Please contact our call centre at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za for assistance.
I am moving house. How do I change my address?
Contact us at the details provided above. We require one week’s notice to guarantee that your address can be changed in time for your move date and to verify that you are moving to an area we service within our delivery network.
What is the minimum subscription term?
The minimum subscription term is six months.
When does my subscription expire?
If you pay by EFT, credit card or debit card, you will find your subscription end date on the letter confirming your subscription as well as on your renewal letters.
Can I buy a gift subscription?
Yes, you can buy a subscription as a gift. You can do this by contacting our call centre at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za.
When will the first edition of my gift subscription be delivered?
Please allow up to two weeks for delivery of your first copy. If you have still not received your first issue, contact us at the details provided above.
I am going away. Can my subscription be suspended?
Yes. Contact us on Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za. Please allow at least one week's notice. You’ll need your subscriber number. You can also have your newspapers redirected to a temporary address, as long as it is in an area where we deliver.
I already subscribe to the print edition. How do I swap to the e-edition or add the e-edition to my subscription?
Contact us on Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za and we will gladly switch your delivery channel or add a delivery channel.
How many people can access an e-edition using my subscription?
Two users may access the e-edition at a time.