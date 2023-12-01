Subscription information & FAQs

More about your subscription

How do I subscribe to HeraldLIVE, the Herald or the Weekend Post print edition?

There are three packages on offer via HeraldLIVE (if you choose not to subscribe, you will still enjoy a daily selection of free-to-read articles):

HeraldLIVE Starter subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all HeraldLIVE content – including breaking news, in-depth investigations, opinion pieces, and sport news.

subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all HeraldLIVE content – including breaking news, in-depth investigations, opinion pieces, and sport news. HeraldLIVE Premium subscribers have the same benefits as HeraldLIVE Starter subscribers but also have access to Sunday Times Daily, Arena Holdings' national digital-only daily edition published at 5am every weekday, and the Herald and Weekend Post e-editions.

subscribers have the same benefits as HeraldLIVE Starter subscribers but also have access to Sunday Times Daily, Arena Holdings' national digital-only daily edition published at 5am every weekday, and the Herald and Weekend Post e-editions. HeraldLIVE Prime subscribers enjoy all of the above benefits along with full digital access to the Sunday Times website and delivery of the Herald and Weekend Post print editions to their doorstep.

Click here to subscribe online – it's quick and easy. If you do not like what we offer, you can cancel your subscription at any time without any hassles.

HeraldLIVE Premium and HeraldLIVE Prime subscribers can sign in on the Sunday Times Daily or Sunday Times websites, depending on their subscription package, with the same email address and password they use on HeraldLIVE.

How do I subscribe to the print edition only?

To subscribe to the daily print edition of the Herald (Monday to Friday) or the weekly print edition of the Weekend Post, please contact our call centre at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za.

The best time to call is 6am–3.30pm SA time (GMT +2) from Monday to Friday or from 7am to 12pm on Sundays.

Print home delivery is offered on existing delivery routes within the Eastern and Southern Cape's major metropolitan areas. If you live in an existing delivery area, your newspapers will be delivered by 6.30am, Monday to Friday, and by 7.30am on weekends.

We can only deliver to addresses that we can access straight away (freestanding homes or complexes with security). We cannot use access codes or entry keys. To ask about delivery routes in your area, contact us on the details provided above.

See below for more questions about print-only subscriptions.

Why should I subscribe to these newspapers?

Great journalism is expensive to produce. While newspaper publishers depend heavily on advertising revenue, that is not enough to let us bring you all the trustworthy, quality reporting you need. We’ve worked hard to give you lots of value through a Herald, Weekend Post or HeraldLIVE subscription, and your support means we’re able to keep bringing you the Eastern Cape's best news, entertainment and lifestyle reporting.

I live outside South Africa. Can I subscribe?

Yes, you can subscribe to HeraldLIVE anywhere in the world. For any assistance you may need contact our call centre at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za.

Is there a pensioner discount?

We offer a pensioner discount on our subscription packages for readers older than 60. We use identity numbers to validate pensioners' subscriptions. When you choose a subscription package online, you'll be asked for your ID number to verify your age.

If you do not have a South African ID number or if you have any other queries about the pensioner discount, please contact our call centre at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za so we can assist.

Why do you ask for my e-mail address?

Your email address is our unique identifier for your subscription. It makes it easy for us to locate your current subscription package.

With how many devices can I access the HeraldLIVE website with one subscription?

You’re allowed three device connections for each subscription you hold.

Why are you writing to me before my subscription has ended?

If you pay by credit card, debit card or EFT, we will send you renewal notifications. To ensure that you are able to renew your subscription in time to guarantee an uninterrupted service, we will send these renewal letters to you before the end of your subscription.

If you do not wish to receive these letters, why not consider renewing by direct debit? Your payment will be taken monthly and your subscription will simply continue until you tell us to stop sending you copies of the newspaper. To activate a direct monthly debit payment plan, contact us at Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za.

How do I renew my subscription?

If you pay by credit card, debit card or EFT, we will send you advice and renewal prices ahead of the end of your subscription.

I want to cancel my subscription or enquire about the balance. What should I do?

You may cancel at any time by providing notice to us in writing. Cancellation is subject to a reasonable cancellation fee. Contact us on Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za and we will gladly assist you.

Is my online payment secure?

Information security is critical to our business. Our payment partner, PayU, provides payment technology to online merchants in 18 countries. Its servers are PCI-DSS compliant, which keeps your card information safe. Your card details are never exposed to the merchant. PayU also protects your information during transmission by using 128-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption. Read more about PayU's security measures.