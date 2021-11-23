LIMITED OFFER: IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHECKERS & SHOPRITE
Purchase The Herald and Score for R15.00
Purchase The Herald and 500ml Original Score Energy Drink for a combo price of R15.00
Checkers stores include: Baywest, Heiderand, York St Centre, Moffett-on-Main, Lorraine, Eden Meander, Metlife Plaza, Greenacres, Newton Park, Jeffrey's Bay Mall, Jeffrey's Bay, 6th Avenue, Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, St Georges Square and Grahamstown
Shoprite stores include: Humansdorp, New Brighton, Uitenhage, Pier 14, Hyper Greenacres, Ziyabuya, Kwanobuhle, Despatch, Grahamstown, Struandale-kenako, Stanford Road (Korsten), Govan Mbeki Avenue, Cradock, Motherwell, Bethelsdorp, Daku Rd - Ibhayi, Graaff-Reinet and Jeffrey's Bay
Terms and Conditions: Purchase a 500ml original Score Energy Drink and The Herald and receive both for R 15.00. No other product is included in this promotion. One 500ml Original Score per Herald. This promotion is only available at select Checkers and Shoprite stores. While stock lasts. Valid until December 24, 2021. E&OE. Ts&Cs apply.