LIMITED OFFER: IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHECKERS & SHOPRITE
Purchase the Weekend Post and receive a Crickley Oasis Dairy Blend for FREE
Purchase the Weekend Post and receive a 350g Oasis Dairy Blend for FREE
Checkers stores include: Baywest, Heiderand, York St Centre, Moffett-on-Main, Lorraine, Eden Meander, Metlife Plaza, Greenacres, Newton Park, Jeffrey's Bay Mall, Jeffrey's Bay, 6th Avenue, Plettenberg Bay, Knysna, St Georges Square and Grahamstown
Shoprite stores include: Humansdorp, New Brighton, Uitenhage, Pier 14, Hyper Greenacres, Ziyabuya, Kwanobuhle, Despatch, Grahamstown, Struandale-kenako, Stanford Road (Korsten), Govan Mbeki Avenue, Cradock, Motherwell, Bethelsdorp, Daku Rd - Ibhayi, Graaff-Reinet and Jeffrey's Bay
Terms and Conditions: Purchase the Weekend Post on September 18th and 19th, 2021, receive one 350ml Oasis Dairy Blend for free. Variants include tropical, peach, and pineapple. No other variant or size is included in this promotion. One 350ml Oasis Dairy Blend Juice per Weekend Post. This promotion is only available at select Checkers and Shoprite stores. While stock lasts. E&OE. Ts&Cs apply.