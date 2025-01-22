The upgrade to the Moore Dyke sports fields in Schauderville was always meant to be a boost for the northern areas, as the facility was billed as a catalyst for change and grassroots sports development.
However, the R39m project remains mired in disputes, leaving the facility dormant and its users in despair as eight months after it was meant to be completed it stands empty.
On Monday, sports clubs and other stakeholders staged a picket as fears mount that the disputes may lead to a court battle, further delaying work at the site that has been inactive for six months.
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is the implementing agent, with the work going to tender in 2021.
The work at the sports precinct, which is more than 60 years old, started on April 25 2022.
Before the work, it hosted various sporting events such as cricket, soccer, rugby and tennis.
But the conflict between the principal agent, Bosch Projects Consulting Engineers, and contractor Pro-khaya Construction regarding payments and the appointment of an independent quantity surveyor has left the MBDA trying to find a solution.
Arbitration looms, but the cost is evident in the toll on the community.
Stakeholders, including sports clubs, have been vocal about finding a quick resolution.
Already, women’s teams in professional leagues are being relegated while grassroots cricket is disappearing from schools which have long been dependent on the facilities.
Sport is incredibly important as children find purpose through it.
It is a powerful tool for social change, helping to uplift individuals and entire communities.
This delay is immeasurable.
If construction does not resume, chances are high that work already done will be vandalised, further delaying the opening.
The longer this stalemate goes on, the greater the damage to the community’s morale and sporting heritage.
It is time to put this project back on track.
HeraldLIVE
Urgent solution needed for Moore Dyke stalemate
None
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
The upgrade to the Moore Dyke sports fields in Schauderville was always meant to be a boost for the northern areas, as the facility was billed as a catalyst for change and grassroots sports development.
However, the R39m project remains mired in disputes, leaving the facility dormant and its users in despair as eight months after it was meant to be completed it stands empty.
On Monday, sports clubs and other stakeholders staged a picket as fears mount that the disputes may lead to a court battle, further delaying work at the site that has been inactive for six months.
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is the implementing agent, with the work going to tender in 2021.
The work at the sports precinct, which is more than 60 years old, started on April 25 2022.
Before the work, it hosted various sporting events such as cricket, soccer, rugby and tennis.
But the conflict between the principal agent, Bosch Projects Consulting Engineers, and contractor Pro-khaya Construction regarding payments and the appointment of an independent quantity surveyor has left the MBDA trying to find a solution.
Arbitration looms, but the cost is evident in the toll on the community.
Stakeholders, including sports clubs, have been vocal about finding a quick resolution.
Already, women’s teams in professional leagues are being relegated while grassroots cricket is disappearing from schools which have long been dependent on the facilities.
Sport is incredibly important as children find purpose through it.
It is a powerful tool for social change, helping to uplift individuals and entire communities.
This delay is immeasurable.
If construction does not resume, chances are high that work already done will be vandalised, further delaying the opening.
The longer this stalemate goes on, the greater the damage to the community’s morale and sporting heritage.
It is time to put this project back on track.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion