Proactive planning needed as new school year kicks off
While the nation celebrated the improved pass rate of matriculants last week, and others lauded some of the exceptional achievements of matric pupils, a few schools were having to come to terms with a high failure rate. The class of 2024 at Langkloof Senior Secondary School, near Misgund in the Eastern Cape, is picking up the pieces after only seven of the 109 pupils passed.
A myriad of challenges contributed to this dismal performance, including transport issues and a dire shortage of qualified teachers...
