Christians have the power to change society — if we leave the building

Have you ever left a church service feeling inspired but unsure how to apply that inspiration during the week? Many of us wrestle with this — how can faith impact our daily lives beyond Sunday mornings?
In SA, where inequality, poverty and unemployment are pressing issues, the church, comprising millions of believers, often seems to have little societal influence.
This isn’t a critique but an opportunity to reimagine what it means to be the church, not just in a building but in the world.
The question one needs to ask is why the church seems to be making so little impact on addressing societal and commercial ills despite the sheer number of churches.
With more than 200,000 Christian congregations in SA, why does the church seem to lack impact?
Fragmented efforts often dilute the church’s influence. Outreach programmes lack co-ordination, resulting in limited impact on societal challenges.
By uniting around shared goals such as education, health care and job creation, churches can pool resources and expertise for lasting change.
For that to happen, we need to break down barriers.
Imagine the power of church congregations collaborating on initiatives to address poverty and inequality.
Sitting in the pews are people who have the means and know-how to make it happen.
By focusing on “low-hanging fruits” — basic needs such as food security, education and jobs — congregations can build a foundation for sustainable transformation.
Renewal can start with the transformation of church spaces.
Church buildings can serve as more than Sunday meeting places. Why not convert them into vibrant community centres?
These spaces could host clinics, trade workshops and recreational activities, becoming hubs of hope and service.
Moving on to the bigger picture, the church should reclaim its position as a civil society leader.
Reclassifying municipal wards as “ecumenical” wards could encourage interdenominational co-operation.
Church members can take the lead in restoring family values, promoting unity and addressing community welfare.
What happens if members of the church remain passive?
History and sociology show that unaddressed inequality and poverty can lead to unrest or revolution. SA, one of the most unequal societies globally, is no stranger to these tensions.
When the church is perceived as indifferent to societal struggles, it risks alienating communities and losing its moral authority.
Inaction deepens divisions, erodes trust and diminishes the church’s ability to be a force for healing and justice.
But the church has the power to bridge divides and inspire hope.
By stepping into societal challenges, it can rebuild trust and contribute to a thriving, equitable society.
It is time to act.
The call to “leave the building” is not about abandoning the church but expanding its reach.
It’s about living out faith in tangible ways that bring hope and transformation.
Ask yourself: Where does Jesus want me to represent Him? How can I use my gifts to serve my community?
The time to act on those answers is now.
Start a conversation in your church. Brainstorm ways to serve your community and encourage your pastor to equip the congregation for a marketplace mission.
Together, we can transform our neighbourhoods, workplaces and cities by living out our faith every day.
Let’s take the first step — because the change begins with us.
Let’s explore how faith can transform communities and lives.
Senior church leaders have long challenged us to extend our faith beyond church walls.
Bishop Zipho Siwa said: “It is time for the churches to leave the building.”
Bishop Bethlehem Nopece warned that “the church has lost touch with its community”, while Reverend Chris Mothebula urged: “It is time for the ship to leave the harbour.”
These calls resonate deeply as we witness societal struggles.
It’s time to rethink how we parishioners and pastors live out our faith.
“Church” should be celebrated in the marketplace.
Dallas Willard, in The Divine Conspiracy, highlights that Christians spend only 3% of their time in church and 97% in the marketplace — the spaces where we live, work and interact.
Yet the church often focuses inward.
Pastors, representing the 3% of formal church time, are in a unique position to break this cycle by facilitating unity among leaders (John 17:21, Matthew 22:39).
They should equip the 97% — their congregants and workplace missionaries — to live as salt and light in their daily lives.
Pastors should ensure that their teaching equips believers to be fit for purpose.
Psalm 139 reminds us that each person is uniquely created with a God-given purpose.
Churches can guide members to discover their spiritual gifts and areas of influence, whether in their families, workplaces or communities.
Purpose-discovery programmes can help members align their talents with service, creating meaningful societal impact.
But pastors cannot do it on their own. They need the support and involvement of the leaders of the community, business and government who worship in their buildings.
It is time for these people (which is all of us laity) to become active rather than passive Christians.
Christians have the power to change society — if we leave the building
Image: Supplied
