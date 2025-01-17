Opinion

Publishing matric results a rite of passage in academic journey

17 January 2025
Editorial Comment
None

Towards the end of 2024, SA’s Information Regulator hit the education minister and education department with an urgent court application preventing the publication in newspapers of individuals’ matric results.

This would have had a massive impact on the media industry...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...
Over half a million 'TikTok refugees' flock to China's RedNote | REUTERS

Most Read