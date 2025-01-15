Well done to the class of 2024

To the matric class of 2024, congratulations! You did it!
You have outperformed every matric class since the dawn of democracy, securing the highest number of distinctions and bachelor’s degree passes ever recorded.
And you accomplished this despite the formidable challenges you faced.
It is essential to acknowledge that this is the cohort of pupils who began high school in 2020, a year that will forever be marked by the upheaval caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and disruptions to the schooling system.
Yet, against all odds, they persevered, delivering an exceptional national pass rate of 87.3%, an impressive leap from 82.9% in 2023.
Remarkably, 47.8% of candidates, equating to 337,158 pupils, earned bachelor’s degree passes, a significant increase from 40.9% in the previous year.
These results are a testament to your determination, adaptability and hard work.
While quality assurance body Umalusi confirmed that no systemic irregularities were detected in the NSC exams, it did highlight concerns about the nearly 8% absenteeism rate.
Of the 880,209 candidates who registered, only 810,900 ultimately sat for their exams.
It is a reminder of the challenges some pupils continue to face.
Since the release of these results, questions have been raised about the quality of the pass rate, with some suggesting that many learners are unprepared for tertiary education or the workforce.
Misleading claims that only 30% needed to pass across all subjects is simply untrue.
To pass, pupils must achieve at least 40% in their home language and two other subjects, 30% in three additional subjects, and pass at least six out of seven subjects.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube emphasised this point during her address on Monday night.
While there is room for discussion about raising standards and ensuring the quality of education, in doing so we must be careful not to diminish the significant accomplishments of the class of 2024.
The efforts of pupils, teachers and parents deserve recognition and celebration.
To the class of 2024, we salute you. Go forth and make your mark in the world and help us build a better SA.
To those who did not pass or achieve the results they aimed for, this is not the end.
Numerous institutions offer second chances to improve results.
Seize the opportunity and make the most of your youth to forge a path to success.
May the excellent pass rate inspire the class of 2025 and beyond to keep striving to do better.
Image: WERNER HILLS
