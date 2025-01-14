Sunrisers EC need to find their feet quickly
Nelson Mandela Bay fans came to the party in a big way for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s opening game of the SA20 against MI Cape Town at St George’s Park last Thursday.
It was heartening to see the venue bursting at the seams and awash with the spectators dressed in the regalia of the Orange Army and waving flags enthusiastically...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.