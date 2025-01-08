Time for African countries to embrace Chinese method of creating genetically modified crops

African governments must decide if they want to fight poverty or continue to plunge millions of Africans into hunger.
A deliberate policy change towards boosting agricultural productivity would help us address the poverty challenge.
We can learn from various parts of the world that are busy changing their policies to increase agricultural production.
For example, China, which has close relations with several governments in Africa, is advancing in boosting its agricultural sector in an admirable way, which Africa should emulate.
Among many interventions, China is advancing seed breeding in maize, soybeans and other staple crops.
They are embracing science to boost their agricultural development.
Our primary focus in Africa should be seed breeding or improving agricultural productivity.
Of course, this is not the only thing to focus on.
We must also deal with land governance, enhance infrastructure across the network industries, ensure limited government intervention in trade and commodity prices, embrace large-scale farming, ease access to finance for farmers and strengthen producer organisations, among other interventions.
I am highlighting seed breeding because Africa has struggled with low agricultural productivity for some time.
The recent increase in output has primarily been due to an expansion in the planted area rather than a yield boost. China’s focus on boosting yields is driving them to embrace biotech seeds.
On December 31 2024, Reuters published an article titled “China approves more GM crops to boost yields, ensure food security”.
The article said that China had approved five gene-edited crop varieties and 12 types of genetically modified soybean, corn and cotton, expanding approvals to boost high-yield crops, reduce import reliance and ensure food security.
It added that over the past year, the country had increased approvals for higher-yielding genetically modified corn and soybean seeds to raise domestic production and reduce grain imports.
While we wait to see the wide-scale commercial release of the approved varieties, we can all see that China has no aversion to genetically modified crops.
China also imports genetically modified maize and soybeans.
Let us consider maize.
The approval of genetically modified seeds may further lift the Chinese maize yields, which are now at somewhat admirable levels.
The fertiliser usage and favourable environmental conditions also contribute to the yield improvement.
China’s maize yields are comparable with those of SA, the US and Brazil, among others, which have long adopted genetically modified seeds.
Thus, I suspect adopting genetically modified seeds will further lift the yields.
Furthermore, in countries such as the US, Brazil and Argentina genetically modified seeds have had additional benefits such as lowering insecticide use, more environmentally friendly tillage practices and crop yield improvement.
And yes, we can be frank — China faces a monumental task in lessening its dependency on grains and oilseed imports.
The yield improvement will need to be significant to change the current reality.
China is one of the world’s largest maize and soybean importers.
The country accounts for roughly 11% of global maize imports and 62% of the world’s soybean imports.
Therefore, given China’s import significance, an improvement in the domestic production of maize and soybeans would have notable implications for global grain trade and prices.
A reduced volume of China’s soybeans and maize imports in the global market would mean downward pressure on international prices.
Enough about China — what does this all mean for Africa?
Beyond the global price implications, African countries, which have long resisted cultivating and importing genetically modified crops, should closely monitor these developments.
SA is the only exception to have embraced genetically modified crops since the 2001/02 season.
The country has also enjoyed improvements in yields and is now a leading producer of grains in the region.
Notably, though the yields are also influenced by improved germ plasma (enabled by non-genetically modified biotechnology) and improved low and no-till production methods (facilitated through herbicide-tolerant genetically modified technology), other benefits of genetically modified seeds include labour savings and reduced insecticide use, as well as enhanced weed and pest control.
Hence, with many African countries struggling to meet their annual food needs, using technology, genetically modified seeds and other means should be an avenue to explore and boost production.
Many African governments should re-evaluate their regulatory standards and embrace technology.
Wandile Sihlobo is an agricultural economist
Time for African countries to embrace Chinese method of creating genetically modified crops
Image: FILE
