Lessons on leadership from the Bible put people first

Being in leadership presents an opportunity first and foremost to serve God.
Whenever we are elected to leadership positions, what should come to mind is that we are given an opportunity to serve God and the people of God.
All people are created by God in God’s image to reflect who God is on daily basis.
Genuine leaders understand the truth of knowing God first and all others shall follow.
Being in the leadership position doesn’t give us an opportunity to enrich ourselves to the detriment of God’s people.
Poor people are never created to be poor; they find themselves in poverty simply because those whom they follow as their leaders get richer at their own expense.
Once we are elected to leadership, we need to develop a courage to want to do God’s will by serving the people of God.
Leaders cannot continue to buy expensive cars worth millions of rand in the face of people dying of poverty.
Poverty is man-made and no-one should go to bed hungry and yet we claim that we have leaders, leading God’s people.
The lawlessness we witness in our metro is a clear indication that we lack leadership, men and women of character.
According to the Bible, supported by the Koran, Moses was both a leader and lawgiver.
God’s people are led by fearing the Lord. “The fearing of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom” (Prov. 9:10), and it relates more to respect and reverence for God.
The true wisdom is coming from knowing God and make God centre of our lives.
Genuine freedom is derived from submitting to God and allowing oneself to be led by God so that one can be in a better position to lead God’s people.
Leaders of the people must allow themselves to be led by the Spirit of God and that happens when one gives him/herself enough time to be in the presence of God.
Genuine leaders are those who give themselves enough time to focus their minds in silence and think deeply about God and God’s purpose of allowing them to occupy leadership positions.
Spiritual leaders give themselves enough time to read the Bible, and it is in the reading of the Bible where the Holy Spirit brings new revelation on how best one should lead God’s people.
All leaders must seek the presence of God in their responsibility to lead with their hearts, minds and souls, influenced by the presence of God.
Good leaders are those who train their human spirit to recognise the voice of God for them to understand the voice of the people.
Leaders today fail to hear the voice of the people simply because they are not used to hearing the voice of God.
People cry to God and God talks to the leaders to heed the call and cries of the people.
When the people of God cried to God according to the book of Exodus Chapter 3 verse 7, God took notice of their
sorrows (v 7).
It is likely they were not permitted to complain about their grievances to Pharaoh.
But God saw their tears. God said, “I have heard their cry (v 7), it has come unto me (v 9)”.
Moses was sent by God to lead God’s people out of misery, oppression and exploitation.
The Bible is a book of liberation and lessons on leadership. Joshua, as a leader of God’s people, was told by God to mediate on God’s word as it was the key to prosperity and success (1:8).
Leaders are people called to be in action more than being champions of rhetoric.
Many people mistake leadership for being talkative and being an expert in paddling lies.
Today’s leaders are more into rhetoric games than being serious about transformation.
Our leaders must lead by example of implementing the decision of the meetings and promises made by leaders when speaking to the communities.
We must see our leaders in action.
Only once that happens will communities be encouraged to support their leaders by becoming active citizens.
Leaders who preach and act are more respected than those who enjoy preaching with no action.
Servanthood leadership is the best when people who are given an opportunity to lead God’s people do so guided by their understanding of Jesus’ mission in the world.
Leaders must seek God’s guidance so that they can lead according to God’s will.
Leaders are called by God to lead as servants, and they must follow closely the plan of God.
Leaders must lead people of God out of poverty to prosperity by putting God first in their leadership style.
We are called to be an alternative community in the name of God.
It is by God’s grace that we can understand the purpose and plan of God by allowing us to be elected to leadership positions.
Leaders leading God’s people must be reminded of the words of God as recorded in the Bible: “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go. I will guide you with My eye” (Psalm 32:8).
Leaders must lead with authority, reminded that all authority is from God.
We are all expected to subject ourselves to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.
By Bishop Dr William Leleki; SACC Nelson Mandela Bay chair
HeraldLIVE
Lessons on leadership from the Bible put people first
