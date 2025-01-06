Heartbreaking murder puts spotlight on maintenance of police vehicles

Accident victims robbed while lying trapped in their vehicles, badly injured or dead. Police members gunned down while on the job or off-duty, or even, as in the most recent case, when completely defenceless while trying to get their official vehicle going again after it broke down during their shift.
This is the kind of society we live in. Where life is cheap and those rendered helpless by injury or circumstance are ruthlessly targeted by criminals.
Gqeberha constable Callan Andrews had only been working in Nelson Mandela Bay for three months after completing a stint at the police college when his life was cruelly snatched away.
He and a colleague, who had been patrolling in the Gelvandale area, were on their way to the police station with two complainants when their vehicle broke down.
They were trying to push-start the vehicle with the help of a few residents when a shot went off, fatally wounding Andrews, who was robbed of his firearm as he lay dying.
Shockingly, it is not hardened criminals but two teenagers who have allegedly been implicated in the murder. It is heartening, though, that arrests have been made swiftly.
Andrews’ father is also a policeman and though proud that his son was following in his footsteps he knew well — as did the rest of the family — the dangers of policing the gang-ridden streets of the northern areas.
But the news of his son’s death so soon after he switched from teaching to law enforcement was a huge blow that came out of the blue.
“For the cowards who killed my son I have nothing but hate. They are less than human, and they deserve to burn in hell for what they did to my son,” he said.
Andrews was shot in the head and died on his way to hospital.
That he and his colleague were left exposed and vulnerable in an extremely dangerous area due to a vehicle breakdown is a matter of serious concern and raises questions about the condition of the police vehicles and their maintenance.
It is well known that our police struggle daily with inadequate resources.
Though it is not known yet what caused the breakdown, it is imperative that when they step into an official vehicle, they know it is in tip-top condition and won’t come to a standstill in the badlands.
Should lack of maintenance be a factor in this tragedy, heads must roll.
Heartbreaking murder puts spotlight on maintenance of police vehicles
