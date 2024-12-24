Opinion

While we celebrate let’s stay safe, and consider others

24 December 2024
Editorial Comment
None

And so we have come to that time of year again — a time of joy, celebration, and togetherness, marked by holidays, traditions, and moments of sharing.

In SA, this time is referred to as “ke Dezemba” — a feeling and experience that lasts for the duration of the festive season...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep75 | Alfa Romeo Guilia GTA, Honda Jazz Sport, Nissan Navara, ...
DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"

Most Read