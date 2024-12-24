Collective labelling of Muslims as terrorists is unjust
A few days ago, my cellphone blew up with messages and calls from friends checking up on me after news about a mass killing in the German city of Magdeburg made international headlines.
Being a resident of Germany as a doctoral student, I frequently travel to the country, where I am now spending the festive season buried in my books...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.