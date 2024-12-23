We salute the Missionvale community’s brave fight against criminals
We applaud the commitment and courage of the Missionvale residents who have demonstrated their determination to rid the area of the rampant gangsterism and criminality that have taken so many lives.
They have had enough of living like prisoners in their own homes and refuse to be cowed by the threats of the street gangs. ..
