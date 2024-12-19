Communities deserve to live without fear
We often underestimate the reign of terror that gangsters impose on communities — instilling so much fear that residents do not even leave their homes because the thugs are always lurking about, waiting to pounce.
It was evident at a recent court appearance of three alleged gang members in Missionvale that the community has been living in fear...
