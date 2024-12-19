Opinion

Communities deserve to live without fear

19 December 2024
Editorial Comment
None

We often underestimate the reign of terror that gangsters impose on communities — instilling so much fear that residents do not even leave their homes because the thugs are always lurking about, waiting to pounce.

It was evident at a recent court appearance of three alleged gang members in Missionvale that the community has been living in fear...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Media briefing on government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses
Visa’s $1 Billion Bet on Africa - How will it be spent?

Most Read