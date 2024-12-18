Opinion

Stormers will always be welcome in Nelson Mandela Bay

18 December 2024
Editorial Comment
None

Speculation that more Stormers rugby matches are set to be played in Gqeberha after a vibrant 27,000 crowd turned up to watch the Cape side face Toulon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is a welcome boost for the region.

It was the first time an Investec Champions Cup match had been played in the Metro and a big crowd showed there is a ravenous appetite for top-class professional rugby...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Media briefing on government's action plan to manage foodborne illnesses
Visa’s $1 Billion Bet on Africa - How will it be spent?

Most Read