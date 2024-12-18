Stormers will always be welcome in Nelson Mandela Bay
Speculation that more Stormers rugby matches are set to be played in Gqeberha after a vibrant 27,000 crowd turned up to watch the Cape side face Toulon at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is a welcome boost for the region.
It was the first time an Investec Champions Cup match had been played in the Metro and a big crowd showed there is a ravenous appetite for top-class professional rugby...
