Opinion

Leadership battles doing nothing to uplift rugby in the Eastern Cape

13 December 2024
Editorial Comment
None

How can grassroots rugby in the Eastern Cape flourish when its leaders remain locked in endless power struggles?

For years, Eastern Province Rugby has been plagued by infighting, with leadership squabbles overshadowing the game’s progress...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Chery Tiggo Cross
uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary

Most Read