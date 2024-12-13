Opinion Editors Choice
A cautious look at a future that ain’t what it used to be
Yogi Berra, the baseballer and accidental wit, is credited with many wonky truths, whether advising us always to “go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t go to yours” or, “if you see a fork in the road, take it”.
But one quote attributed to Berra remains particularly relevant: “It’s hard to make predictions, especially about the future.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.